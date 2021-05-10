Pantos (PAN) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $104,923.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00244112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.72 or 0.01199212 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.38 or 0.00734431 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

Pantos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

