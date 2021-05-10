Paparazzi (PAZZI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,678.95

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market cap of $16,678.95 and $762.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. It was first traded on May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars.

