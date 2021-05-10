Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:PKI traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.80. 184,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.38. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.01 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

