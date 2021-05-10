PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 10th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $178.71 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00074231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.00636382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

