PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $178.71 million and $1.81 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00002897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00074231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $351.73 or 0.00636382 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002743 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

