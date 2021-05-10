Passage Bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

PASG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

PASG stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 35.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after buying an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Passage Bio by 15.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $86,697,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

