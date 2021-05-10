Paul G. Driscoll Sells 3,972 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $175,800.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.90. 19,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Acme United had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Acme United in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

