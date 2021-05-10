Pawtocol (UPI) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. Pawtocol has a market cap of $6.78 million and $65,096.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 115.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00247846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.40 or 0.01189623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.40 or 0.00752054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.33 or 0.99898953 BTC.

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,185,355 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol

