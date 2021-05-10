PayPie (PPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPie has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $5.10 million and $3,333.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00083172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064080 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00105990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.37 or 0.00780836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,000.70 or 0.08927708 BTC.

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

