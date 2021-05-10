PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

PDC Energy stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,311,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

