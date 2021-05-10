Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 297,411 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson by 513,877.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pearson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 66.2% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 583,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

