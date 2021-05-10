Peloton Interactive, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $83.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $125.17. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,196,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 36.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after buying an additional 272,700 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

