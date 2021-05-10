Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $39.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,327,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments now owns 1,505,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 570,264 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 246,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 166,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

