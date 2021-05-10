Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Raised to $42.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. 45,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,162. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $578,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 91.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 295,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

