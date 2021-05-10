Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.25.

TSE:PPL traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.31. 660,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,219. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$26.77 and a one year high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

