Pendal Group Limited Purchases 5,820,616 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 103,772.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 100.0% of Pendal Group Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 1.01% of 3M worth $1,122,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in 3M by 30.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,137,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $203.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.09. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $203.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.