Peony (PNY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,070.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,070.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,733,421 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

