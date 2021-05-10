PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Reaches $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $395,737.23 and $66.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017989 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00269778 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,855,481 coins and its circulating supply is 44,615,315 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

