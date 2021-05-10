PEPS Coin Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $385,687.09 and approximately $765.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.79 or 0.00280457 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,845,641 coins and its circulating supply is 44,605,475 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

