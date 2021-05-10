Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,881 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -47.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

