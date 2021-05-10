Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Personalis traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.22. 5,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 989,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSNL. Truist started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $14,788,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth about $11,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after buying an additional 234,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $921.19 million, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

