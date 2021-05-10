PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.58

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 2320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. Research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

