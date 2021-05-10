PFB (TSE:PFB) Price Target Increased to C$34.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

PFB (TSE:PFB) had its price target boosted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PFB in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

TSE:PFB traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.75. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685. PFB has a one year low of C$9.70 and a one year high of C$23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.18.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PFB will post 2.6199998 EPS for the current year.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

