Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €164.40 ($193.41) and last traded at €165.60 ($194.82). Approximately 3,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €166.00 ($195.29).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFV shares. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €143.50 ($168.82) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €142.63 ($167.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €162.40 and its 200 day moving average is €164.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.35.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

