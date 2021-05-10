PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s previous close.

PCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 86.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,905,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,676,000 after buying an additional 5,042,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 40.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,489,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,402.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

