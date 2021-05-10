PGGM Investments Acquires 28,826 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 384.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $148.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.90.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

