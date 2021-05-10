PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,758 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $654,066.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 335,326 shares of company stock valued at $28,655,510 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW opened at $92.17 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

