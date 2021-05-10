PGGM Investments Has $11.76 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $11,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,731,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,375,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,128,000 after buying an additional 83,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,457,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of GPC opened at $133.46 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

