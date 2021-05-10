PGGM Investments Has $12.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54,083 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $12,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 39,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.98 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

