PGGM Investments Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after acquiring an additional 152,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,390 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $230.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

