PGGM Investments Purchases 41,847 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 214.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,847 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $137.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $138.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

