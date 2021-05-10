PGGM Investments Purchases 9,538 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 353.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,538 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after buying an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,575,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $328.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.18. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.85.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,158.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $483,291.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,267 shares of company stock worth $24,454,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.