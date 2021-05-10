PGGM Investments Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,369,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.50 and a 1 year high of $138.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

