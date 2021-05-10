PGGM Investments Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 317,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of -488.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

