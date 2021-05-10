PGGM Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,353 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Ingredion worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 751 shares of company stock valued at $69,089. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

