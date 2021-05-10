Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

NYSE FENG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.58. 575,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $115.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 60.29% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $55.51 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

