Phore Price Down 4.4% This Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000651 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $23,163.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00031133 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $869.12 or 0.01578370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,939,953 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

