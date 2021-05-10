PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Cap Achieves $11.70 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.70 million and $638,986.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00002980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00086733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00814727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.12 or 0.09241917 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2's total supply is 76,729,009 coins and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

