Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.22

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGENY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Pigeon alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.