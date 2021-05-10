Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $133.79

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $133.79, but opened at $129.00. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $121.58, with a volume of 83,270 shares traded.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

