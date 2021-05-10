Pinkcoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $33,201.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.88 or 0.00673159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005584 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00019232 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $962.05 or 0.01741442 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,622,958 coins and its circulating supply is 427,362,522 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

