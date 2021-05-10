Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.88. 529,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,547,907. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

