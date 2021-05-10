Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Lowered to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PINS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.12.

Shares of PINS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,547,907. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average is $70.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

