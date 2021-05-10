Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) shares fell 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.52.

About Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

