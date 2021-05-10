Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) recently:

5/6/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

4/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $188.00.

4/21/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/19/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

4/13/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $226.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $172.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $207.00 to $220.00.

4/5/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $213.00.

3/29/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer Natural is a leading upstream energy firm with a massive footprint in Permian Basin — the most prolific oil resource in the United States. Notably, it has acquired Parsley Energy through a $4.5 billion all-stock accord, which boosted its Permian presence. In the oil-rich basin, the combined company is estimated to have 930,000 net acres with a daily production capacity of 558 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Also, its proved reserves grew by 65% following the deal, which will be converted into its incremental cash flows. However, Pioneer expects production costs to increase in March quarter, hurting bottom line. Also, reignited worries about its short-term upstream business outlook, owing to the volatile commodity prices, is concerning. Notably, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers.”

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $168.00 to $178.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,012. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $255,245,000 after purchasing an additional 941,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

