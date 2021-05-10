Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for United Fire Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

UFCS opened at $32.50 on Monday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.