Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.21 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.