Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TSP. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get TuSimple alerts:

NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 40,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,627. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.