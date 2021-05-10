Piper Sandler Comments on Horace Mann Educators Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $431,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.