Piper Sandler Comments on Kellogg’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kellogg in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

